Akinwunmi Ambode, a former governor of Lagos, has reappeared in public with his old political associates years after losing his second-term bid.

Mr Ambode, alongside his predecessor as governor, Babatunde Fashola and the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, received President Bola Tinubu on Thursday at the Lagos House in the Marina area of the state.

Mr Ambode lost his second-term bid to Mr Sanwo-Olu in the APC primary election 2018. Since then, he has made little or no public appearances.

His loss in the primary is believed to be due to his falling out with Mr Tinubu, who was the party’s national leader.

The ex-governor was at an event held to welcome Mr Tinubu to Lagos.

For the first time after he became the president, Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, came into the state on Wednesday for the Sallah celebration.

“I’m glad to see Ambode,” Mr Tinubu said at the reception held in his honour.

At the event, Mr Sanwo-Olu showed Mr Ambode to the other governors present.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

