President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday joined hundreds of other Muslims to say their Eid prayer at the Obalende Eid prayer ground in Lagos.

Some officials who joined the Nigerian leader for the Islamic prayer were his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Muslims in Nigeria joined their counterparts across the world, on Wednesday, to celebrate the Eid festival.

See the photos from the Obalende Eid prayer ground below.

