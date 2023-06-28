The police have arrested suspects in the lynching of a naval officer by a mob in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The officer, M. Akingbohun, attached to the Navy Secondary School in Imeri, Ido-Ani, was gruesomely beaten on Monday with sticks and iron rods following a minor road accident.

Police spokesperson in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said six suspects allegedly lynched the naval officer, adding that some of them have been taken into custody.

“One Sunday Olaoluwa of Iyayu Quarters, Ido-ani reported that his friend, a navy personnel attached to Navy Secondary School, Imeri by name Akingbohun M., was attacked by a six-man mob led by one ‘Oyibo’ due to an altercation that arose from a minor motorcycle-pedestrian accident,” said Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya.

“The suspects used iron and planks to beat the victim. The victim was taken to General Hospital, Idoani, where he was confirmed dead.”

The police spokesperson said some of the suspects have been arrested, in a text message sent to our reporter in response to his inquiry.

She, however, did not give the number of persons arrested.

As of Tuesday, youths were reported to be fleeing the town fearing naval officers could launch a reprisal attack.

Speaking on the incident, the Chairman of Ose Local Government, Dennis Adekunle, condemned the killing of the naval officer, describing it as gruesome.

He urged residents to be calm and appealed naval officials to apply minimum force in looking for those involved in the killing, in the interest of peace.

However, Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya said no one was being harrased in the town

