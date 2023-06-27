The governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has set up a committee to determine the status of all ongoing projects across the state.

This was contained in a statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Mohammed Shehu, on Monday.

According to the statement, the committee will review all projects yet to kick off awarded by former governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration.

“This is in line with the government’s commitment to speedily complete all priority projects.

The committee will, among other things,

1. Determine the status of all ongoing projects across the state.

2. Get the details of contractual agreements/obligations.

3. Find out the funding arrangements and commitments of parties.

4. Find out the completion period of the projects.

5. Come up with specific recommendations for each project.

The committee has four weeks from its inaugural meeting to submit its report.

Members of the committee are:

a. Sabiu Sani, Special Adviser, Investment & Promotion – Chairman

b. Abdullahi B. Ahmed, Special Adviser, Project Monitoring, Implementation and Result Delivery – Member

c. Mustapha Musa, Special Adviser, Legal – Member

d. Fabian Okoye, Special Adviser, Research, Documentation & Strategy – Member

e. Ibrahim T. Muhammad, Special Adviser, Economic Matters – Member

f. Atiku Sankey, Special Adviser, Peace and Conflict Resolution – Member

g. Larai Ishaku – Member

h. Shuaibu Kabir Bello, Senior Special Assistant, ICT – Secretary

Uba Sani succeeded Mr El-Rufai in a keenly contested governorship election in March 2023.

The PDP candidate, Isah Ashiru, is challenging the election outcome.

