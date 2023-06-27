The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered Commissioners of Police (CPs) and supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to emplace responsive policing during the Sallah festivity.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The IGP also directed the CPs and AIGs to configure the security architecture in their areas of responsibility to ensure adequate security throughout the festivities and beyond.

Mr Egbetokun said they should deploy human and operational assets and carry out nationwide confidence-building and crime prevention patrols.

The IGP further directed proper security to residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, and critical national infrastructure.

He warned the personnel to be disciplined, professional, and respect the fundamental rights of citizens, as well as conduct themselves with decorum and alertness.

The IGP extended his felicitation to the Muslim faithful in the country during the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He pledged that the force would harness all available assets, including working with relevant groups, associations, sectors and other security agencies to boost security in the country.

NSCDC deploys 40,000 personnel nationwide

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had deployed 40,000 personnel to provide security across the country during the Eid-El-Fitr.

This is contained in a statement by NSCDC Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Odumosu said that NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, ordered the personnel to ensure proper protection of critical national assets and infrastructure in joint operations with sister agencies.

The CG also directed the personnel to man strategic locations such as places of worship, recreational centres, markets, shopping malls, motor parks, and other sensitive locations.

He charged heads of formations to be more vigilant and highly sensitive to their environment to avoid unpleasant surprises from enemies of the country.

“You must be on top of your game, be very vigilant and highly sensitive to your environment because we are not going to take any chances,” he said.

He further charged all commands to be proactive to achieve greater results.

“An intelligent-driven approach must be adopted to nip crime in the bud, be proactive and ensure you engage intelligent, driven strategies.

“This will help to get credible information about intended plans of criminal elements so that we can crush them before they strike,” he said.

Mr Audi further warned all zonal commanders to effectively coordinate formations under their jurisdictions to prevent any breach of the peace.

“All Special Forces of the Corps must be fully engaged during the Sallah celebration to guarantee the safety of lives of our people.

“I will hold zonal commanders and state commandants accountable for any breach of peace in any state,” he warned.

He called on all Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the country’s peace and unity and the success of the new administration.

The CG charged all personnel to cooperate and synergise with other security agencies to tackle crime.

(NAN)

