John Ochai, a major general, has assumed duty as the 32nd Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

A statement by the NDA Public Relations Officer, Victor Olukoya, a major, on Tuesday in Kaduna, said Mr Ochai took over from Ibrahim Yusuf, a major general, who retired from active military service on 26 June.

In his remarks before the handing over, Mr Yusuf thanked God for a successful career and fruitful tenure as Commandant NDA.

He appreciated the NDA community’s support and urged them to extend the same cooperation to his successor.

Mr Yusuf described Mr Ochai as a highly decorated military officer and the right man for the job.

Responding, the new commandant described his appointment as a privilege to serve the country.

He appreciated his predecessor for the transformation recorded during his tenure, saying it would be difficult to fill the shoes he left.

Mr Ochai expressed readiness to learn, noting that every appointment is an opportunity for learning and improvement.

The commandant congratulated Mr Yusuf for his successful retirement and thanked him for his impressive service to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation.

Mr Ochai is a member of 39 Regular Course and a highly decorated officer of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps.

His previous appointments include Director of Operations, Army Headquarters, and Commandant, Nigerian Army Armour School Bauchi, among others.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

