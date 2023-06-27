The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Akanimo Udofia, has applied for the relocation of the Governorship Election Tribunal in the state to Abuja over “threats to life.”

In a letter addressed to the President of the Court of Appeal, Mr Udofia’s lawyer, Hassan Liman, said the request was in response to the “sad events” which occurred at the Tribunal premises on 20 June.

The application came less than a week after the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom, Bassey Albert, made a similar request.

Messrs Udofia and Albert are challenging the victory of Governor Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 18 March governorship election.

Mr Albert had in a letter written by his lawyer, Ahmed Raji, narrated how police officers and military men invaded the Tribunal on 20 June in an attempt to arrest a witness who testified before the court shortly after the adjournment and prevented them from leaving the area.

“We were all ordered to alight and from our vehicles, wielding heavy armament, weapons, shooting into the air, bullet and tear gas,” Ahmed Raji had said in a letter written on behalf of his client, Mr Albert.

Mr Raji said that it took the intervention of Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the inspector general of police before they were released by the security agents, whom he said acted on the instruction of the state governor, Umo Eno, whose victory his client is challenging.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the claim that Governor Eno was behind the incident at the tribunal.

Ekerete Udoh, the spokesperson to Governor Eno did not respond to requests for comment.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon did not also respond to requests for comment.

Recalling the events of 20 June, Mr Udofia through his lawyer, said a member of his legal team Y.D Dangana who was at the court to file some applications could not return home until about 10 p.m.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom YPP gov candidate seeks relocation of election tribunal to Abuja

“My Lord, as planned for the prove of our petition, subpoena witnesses from different organisations would be called to testify before the Tribunal thus considering what played out at the Tribunal upon the testimony of a subpoenaed witness from University of Uyo, we are in serious fear of what would likely happened when next our petition would be heard.

“It is important to note the sanctity of life of the petitioner, counsel, and witnesses appearing before the Tribunal, thus we need to ensure protective measures to safeguard the same,” Mr Liman said.

