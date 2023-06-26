Troops of the Nigerian Army have raided camps suspected to belong to unrepentant militants and illegal oil bunkerers in Bayelsa creeks and captured an armoury.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier general, said the operation was undertaken by troops of 5 Battalion operating under 16 Brigade on Sunday, at Azuzuama Community in Ijaw South Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

He said the troops subdued the suspected militants during the operation with superior firepower and compelled them to abandon their camp in disarray.

According to him, the well-conducted operation led to the recovery of five AK 47 rifles, two rocket propelled grenade bombs, and four rocket grenade bomb chargers.

He said that the troops also recovered seven 7.62mm special ammunition, 14 AK 47 rifle magazines and one pumping machine.

“Other items recovered include two 16-inch anchored verves, one mallet hammer, one pipe range spinner and one axe.

“The illicit camp has been destroyed by the troops.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to express appreciation to members of the public and urges all to continue to provide timely and credible information.

“This will support the ongoing effort by the Nigerian Army to ensure that oil theft in the South-south region comes to zero level,” he said.

(NAN)

