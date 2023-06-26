Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State says his administration will hold a roundtable meeting with private investors in the diaspora in September to boost investments in the state.

Mr Mbah stated this during a press conference held at the governor’s lodge on Monday in Enugu.

The governor said the meeting would be a precursor to the Enugu State Diaspora and Investment Forum launch in April 2024.

He said the forum would be a “multi-stakeholder, fully transactional platform” championed by the state government to “accelerate the identification, preparation, curation, and financial closure of investment projects to achieve its private sector-led economic transformation agenda.

“In its first year, the Enugu State Diaspora and Investment Forum aims to attract at least US $2.0 billion in investment interests,” he said.

Mr Mbah said the meeting slated for September would bring “bilateral and multilateral development partners, as well as senior-level executives” from commercial banks together.

The governor said other development partners, such as public and corporate pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, private equity funds, infrastructure funds, and similar domestic financial institutions, would also participate in the meeting.

He said the meeting would provide a platform for a “discussion on advancing viable investment opportunities in the state”, adding that his administration was striving to steer Enugu State on a path of private sector-led economic growth.

He said a Diaspora and Investment Unit established within his office would implement the forum’s business and investment meetings.

“(The unit) will be tasked with the responsibility of working with relevant government agencies, project sponsors, domestic and international financial institutions, private investors, including the diaspora investing community, and development partners to crowd in capital for critical development programmes and projects in priority sectors that can improve Enugu State’s global competitiveness and drive suitable development outcomes,” Mr Mbah said.

The governor pointed out that the forum was expected to work with government agencies to facilitate policy reforms, technical assistance, support and innovative partnerships.

The forum, the governor added, will also “mobilise capital for bankable projects, including net-zero aligned projects that can unlock the economic potential” of the state and South-east Nigeria.

He said they would be expected also to implement an annual ”investment marketplace” with special boardrooms for government agencies, potential investors, and project sponsors to match and mutually de-risk projects.

The governor stressed the state was open to investments and partnerships from all interested parties to move the state forward.

“I invite the diaspora community to invest in Enugu State to deliver transformative development outcomes for our people,” he said.

