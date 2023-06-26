President Bola Tinubu has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for its efforts to curb the menace of drug trafficking in the country.

Mr Tinubu gave the commendation in Abuja on Monday at the 2023 UN International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

The event’s theme is: “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthening Prevention.”

Mr Tinubu, represented at the event by the Secretary to Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the NDLEA officers had continued vigour in the fight against drugs, adding that the news of their onslaught is commonplace.

“Of special mention are the notable achievements of the NDLEA officers and men who have continued to show valour and vigour in drug law enforcement. The news of the onslaught by NDLEA on drug traffickers is commonplace.

“I commend the officers and men of the agency for the freshness injected into our drug control efforts and show of rare sense of purpose,” he said.

The president said his administration would continue to support the agency to record more achievements.

“I hereby reiterate this administration’s unwavering support to NDLEA for the sustenance of drug control efforts in the country and their patriotic efforts to keep the country safe,” he said.

Mr Tinubu said the government is determined to tackle the drug menace just as he urged the agency to collaborate with state governments, civil society organisations and other relevant and local bodies to address the drug problem.

He thanked Nigeria’s development partners for their continuous support to the country in the area of drug control.

“I recommend that everyone should redouble efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking in the country. We appreciate and acknowledge our local and international partners, especially the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime.

“We also appreciate the European Union for funding the project: ‘Response Drug and Related Organized Crime in Nigeria’ under its 10th European Development Fund. That remains a shining example of developmental partners who have keyed into the Nigerian government’s effort to ensure Nigeria is free from drug trafficking and organised crime,” the president stated.

He also stressed the need to continue to educate citizens, especially the young and other vulnerable, on the dangers of drug abuse and the need to stop stigma and discrimination.

“We must empower our youths with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed decisions about their lives and provide them with the resources they need to avoid falling victims to drug abuse.

“We must also support those struggling with drug addiction and provide them with treatment and the necessary support they need to overcome their addiction. In the face of these challenges, it is imperative that we adopt a people-centred approach that focuses on prevention and treatment as key pillars of our response,” Mr Tinubu said.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, praised the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Buba Marwa, for his agency leadership.

He said there is no doubt that Nigeria is playing a leading role in concert with other committed nations to strengthen action and cooperation towards achieving a drug-free world.

He said a collaborative spirit is needed to raise awareness of the problems of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking and deploy strategic action plans to curtail its proliferation in Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

“It is my considered belief that this should not be seen as a mere event; the treatment of drug abusers and their families with empathy, respect and dignity should be ingrained in the strategic approach to this ongoing fight beyond this year’s celebration.

“Drug addiction on its own is not a death sentence. Therefore, members of the society who are battling drug addiction deserve our support and encouragement to enable them to overcome the addiction,” Mr Abbas said.

The speaker said drug abuse constitutes serious global health challenges confronting many nations.

According to him, the 2022 World Drug Report, released by UNODC, stated that about 284 million people aged 15 to 64 used drugs worldwide in 2020.

He added, “This figure is said to represent a 26 per cent increase compared to the previous decade in review. The use of drugs is reported to be particularly higher among the young people in Nigeria and many countries than the older generation.”

