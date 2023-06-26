The corpses of the three medical students who drowned in Calabar, Cross River State, have been recovered from the waters – Marina Resort, Calabar.

The corpses were recovered in the early hours of Monday, according to the statement from the Ahmadu Bello University Medical Students’ Association which said two of the victims were from Ahmadu Bello University.

The association identified the two deceased students as Mustapha Tukur and Kabiru Hamza, both final-year medical students of the university.

The late Tukur, until his passing, was the vice president of the medical students’ association at Ahmadu Bello University, the statement said.

“Both students were exceptional individuals, known for their dedication, compassion and academic prowess. They had a promising future ahead of them, and their loss was deeply felt by their families, classmates, professors, and everyone associated with the medical programme.

“It surely was a painful exit, but we take solace knowing too well that they both lived a fruitful and impactful life. They will always be remembered for using their sojourn on earth wisely and well. They added to what they found on earth but did not subtract. They made and didn’t destroy, and they left things better than they found them,” said the association, which condoled with the families and friends of the deceased students.

The third victim is a medical student from the University of Uyo.

The deceased medical students were among several other medical students from various universities across Nigeria who were in Calabar for their national convention, which was hosted by the students’ medical association of the University of Calabar.

Emmanuel Ushie, the president of the host medical students’ association, confirmed that two of the victims were from Ahmadu Bello University, while one was from the University of Uyo.

The police in Cross River have confirmed the recovery of the three corpses.

The students were on a boat cruise to explore the city when their speedboat capsized on Saturday.

The three deceased students were initially declared missing after 11 of their colleagues were rescued.

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, ordered an indefinite suspension of all cruise boat operations at Marina Resort in Calabar after the tragic incident.

