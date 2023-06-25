The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has ordered an indefinite suspension of all cruise boat operations at Marina Resort in Calabar after a boat mishap occurred on Saturday.

Three of the 14 medical students on a boat cruise to explore the area died in the incident.

The governor’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Ogbeche, in a statement on Sunday, said the governor had scheduled a meeting between cruise boat operators and the management of the State Tourism Bureau on Tuesday.

“Besides the cruise boat operations, the State Ministry of Transport is to immediately cross-check the safety standards and conditions of all boats operating in the Calabar waterways,” Mr Ogbeche said.

While sympathising with the victims’ families, the governor directed the police to “speed up their investigations of the fatal boat accident and prosecute those found culpable to serve as deterrence to others.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported the rescue of 11 out of the 14 medical students.

The students, who are members of the Nigeria Medical Students Association, were in the state for the association’s annual Health Week.

The fatal boat mishap is the second to have occurred in the country in less than two weeks.

PREMIUM TIMES ten days ago reported the death of 103 persons in a boat mishap in Egbu village in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The deceased were returning from a marriage ceremony when a boat conveying them capsized.

