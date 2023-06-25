Following days of torrential rains, floods have taken over many communities in Ondo State, prompting a visit to the areas by the acting governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In Irese in Ifedore Local Government Area, one of the affected communities, floods have made the major road to the town impassable.

The road is the only tarred one in the community and links it with neighbouring Aaye and Ijare communities.

Other areas affected by the flood include Ala waterway, Ayedun and Araromi in Akure South Local Government Area.

A 17-hour downpour between Friday and Saturday caused heavy floods in the areas, with residents calling on the government to rescue them.

Irese residents particularly lamented how the flood had taken over the road, the only road to the town.

The road had been deplorable for years and gradually became impassable in the rainy season.

The Olu of Irese, Ahmed Saka, expressed worries over the situation, saying it had become dangerous to ply the roads due to the floods.

The monarch said the flood had brought untold hardship to the community, noting that goods and property worth millions of naira were lost as the flood water entered residents’ homes and shops.

According to him, flooding in the community has hindered development, with many local businesses shutting down and their owner leaving the town during rainy seasons.

The traditional ruler said the town’s main road had been submerged and appealed to the state government to fix the road and channel the water properly.

“We are pleading that the same gesture should be extended to Irese and Aaye town in Ifedore because this is the only road that links both Ifedore and Akure South LGAs,” he said.

“And in doing this, this issue of flood taking over the major road of the community would stop, and residents would finally heave a sigh of relief without any fear of their house, shops or businesses being submerged.”

However, the acting governor on Saturday visited the flooded communities and assured residents that acting would be taken on the flooding.

Mr Aiyedatiwa also appealed to residents to desist from improper disposal of waste, which he said was blocking river channels.

He sympathised with residents affected by the flood and assured them of prompt intervention to the incident.

Mr Aiyedatiwa said the state government had released counterpart funds to relevant agencies to clear and expand canals and waterways to avoid flood incidences in the future.

“We want to appeal to residents to desist from throwing waste into drainages. This act causes hindrance in water flow and thus makes it difficult,” he said.

“Please, you have to cooperate with the environmental officers and pay your dues adequately for them to come to pack your wastes.

“The government of Ondo state has released counterpart funds to partner with other relevant agencies to expand the waterways for easy water flow.

“I want to assure you that there will be prompt intervention to clear the water channels for easy movement of water.”

Also, the member representing Akure South Constituency 1, Stephen Abitogun and the Chairman of Akure South Local Government, Gbenga Olaniyi, assured of quick intervention to check the flood.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

