The Dutse division of the Federal High Court, Jigawa State, has awarded a N400,000 fine against one Ahmad Garba for filing a frivolous fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The NSCDC arrested Mr Garba after he refused to honour an invitation in a case of impersonation and fraud involving him.

The NSCDC’s spokesperson in the state, Adamu Shehu, in a statement to reporters on Saturday, said the court considered Mr Garba’s suit an abuse of court process.

“Justice Hassan Dikko, in a judgment, directed that the money should be paid to the respondents in the suit, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State commandant of the NSCDC and Alh Aminu Basirka.

”NSCDC has every right to investigate any criminal allegation provided a formal complaint is lodged”.

“Any citizen who has a criminal complaint has every right to lodge same before any appropriate law enforcement agency.”

“According to the judge, exhibit ‘A’ tendered by the NSCDC clearly shows that an invitation letter inviting the Applicant to answer the criminal allegations against him was sent but refused to honour same and there is no iota of law supporting his action and was consequently arrested and released administratively in accordance with the laid down procedures of law.

“He, therefore, dismissed the suit for lacking merit and being an abuse of court process with a cost of 400,000 against the Applicant.

“It may be recalled that sometime in 2021, one Aminu Basirka lodged a criminal complaint of fraud, cheating, and impersonation at the NSCDC State Headquarters against the Applicant ( Ahmad Garba alias Iyal Ibrahim Ringim), who is a staff of Jigawa State Judiciary and as a result, an invitation was sent to him but instead of him to honour the invitation he ended up filing fundamental rights enforcement before the Federal High Court,” the spokesperson said.

