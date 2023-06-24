Chioma Ibezim, President of the Mother’s Union, Women’s Guild, Girls Guild, and Young Wives Fellowship of the Anglican Diocese of Awka, has warned the menfolk that the era of consigning their wives to the kitchen has expired.

Mrs Ibezim, the wife of the Archbishop of the province of Niger and Bishop of Awka Doicese, urged women to dismiss the notion that they are mere housewives.

Mrs Ibezim said this during her presidential address at the ongoing 37th Awka Diocesan women’s conference on Friday at St Stephen’s Parish, Ifitedunu, Dunkofia Local Government Area of Anambra.

Instead, she said wives and their husbands should pool resources to build a happy, united, godly home.

“Women should invest in themselves, build credible characters to acquire education and other things that will enhance better lives in the family,” Mrs Ibezim admonished the women.

Mrs Ibezim urged the delegates to venture into businesses, saying, “You should invest as a virtuous woman to become a shining example of how an ideal woman should handle the family.

She said women should labour to build a useful society and give their husbands and children a good living.

“You will eat the fruits of your labour only when you live a fulfilling family life.

“God is interested in the labour of His people and rewards those who keep to the tenets of Christian life.

“The theme of this conference is a timely divine expression of hope and encouragement for God’s people, especially women, in the face of numerous problems,” she said.

She said the following factors – love for money, sickness, hopelessness and treachery, among other vices – would deny women the fruits of their labour.

Mrs Ibezim said that women are expected to labour in their homes with their husbands in times of insecurity and hardship. Mrs Ibezim advised the delegates to put their faith in God and work to bless their family.

Meanwhile, Oby Okonkwo, chairperson of the conference, said that she would continue to support the Diocese because of Mrs Ibezim’s brilliant ideas and programmes, which have lifted the women spiritually and physically.

Also speaking, Atinze Obasi, one of the officials at the event, urged the delegates to hold tight to what they have learnt from the conference and put them to good use.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that delegates from over 25 dioceses attended the conference.

