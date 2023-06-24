Two firms, eGov Foundation and Compliance Professionals Plc, on Friday announced a historic partnership to improve governance in Nigeria through open digital public infrastructure (DIGIT) deployments.

eGov Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that exists to improve the ease of living for people through ensuring effective service delivery and good governance.

Compliance Professionals Plc (CPP Limited) is a subsidiary of Compliance Professionals Plc Group (CPP Group) that helps individuals, organizations and states achieve peak performance while complying with local and international laws and regulations.

The CPP Group is an aggregation of several companies and professionals in various sectors under one umbrella with a common mission to impact the Nigerian and African space positively.

The partnership between eGov Foundation and Compliance Professionals Plc will facilitate the deployment of eGov Foundation’s DIGIT platform in Nigeria with the ultimate goal of promoting e-governance, ensuring statutory compliance, optimizing revenue generation, and improving government performance.

DIGIT is an open, interoperable, free-to-use platform that offers solutions for citizens, first-mile employees, administrators, commercial players and policymakers.

DIGIT uses a building block and shared data registries approach that ensures it can be reused, repurposed and extended to new sectors to solve pressing problems. DIGIT has been adopted in ~1500 cities and 14000+ Villages in India with over 250+ million citizens served.

It is often said that the economic growth of a country is significantly impacted when exposed to indicators of bad governance.

However, different indicators influence the degree of impact. A lack of regulatory policies and frameworks, government’s ineffectiveness, lack of control on corruption, unaccountability, lack of transparency and compliance with the laws of the country have always been linked to poor economic growth and development.

The DIGIT Platform will aid the effective functioning of government bodies and also promote e-governance.

“We are excited about the digital transformation possibilities in Nigeria leveraging the DIGIT platform. We will facilitate this by providing the necessary support, documentation, and knowledge.,” said Viraj Tyagi, CEO, eGov Foundation .

“Compliance Professionals Plc will drive the transformative and institutional change required by government bodies in adopting DIGIT Platform for effective e-governance,” said Ifueko M. Omoigui Okauru, Managing Partner, Compliance Professionals Plc

“It is our belief that this partnership will foster a strong bond between eGov Foundation and Compliance Professionals Plc, and meet the common goal of improving governance in Nigeria.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

