The new Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Emmanuel Ogalla, on Friday, pledged to ensure a safer maritime domain as he assumed office as the 22nd indigenous naval chief.

Mr Ogalla, a rear admiral, took over leadership of the Navy from Awwal Gambo, a vice marshal, who had been in command since January 2021.

President Bola Tinubu named him as the new chief of naval staff on Monday.

In his remarks, the new naval chief thanked God for the privilege and pledged to ensure that the Nigerian navy sustains the aspiration of being the best.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for entrusting him with the responsibility. He pledged unwavering commitment to the security and prosperity of the nation in line with the vision of the president.

Mr Ogalla, therefore, expressed his commitment to serving Nigeria with utmost dedication and integrity.

He said the navy under his predecessor had made remarkable strides in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain, protecting national interests, and contributing to regional peace and stability.

“Most auspiciously are the fleet recapitalisation efforts culminating in the hosting of a Presidential Fleet Review.

“Infrastructural development milestones and gladly, as a hydrography officer, the establishment of the National Hydrographic Agency, amongst several significant achievements, are worthy of mention.

“Sir, your dedication, strategic vision, and tireless efforts have set a high standard for all of us in the Nigerian Navy.”

The new CNS solicited the cooperation of all personnel in ensuring the success of the navy and upholding the highest standard of professionalism, integrity, and dedication to duties.

He, however, said the task ahead was still challenging, as Nigeria face significant threats such as crude oil theft, illegal refineries and unregulated fishing, piracy, sea robbery, various forms of trafficking and other maritime crimes.

According to him, these are not just threats to maritime security but also Nigeria’s economic stability and development.

“We are committed to tackling these security challenges head-on, and we will intensify our efforts to curb crude oil theft and end illegal refining.

“We will enhance our capabilities to combat piracy and sea robbery and ensure the general safety of our maritime domain,” he said.

Mr Gambo said the navy under him pursued a single-purpose target to address the subversive and nefarious activities in the nation’s maritime domain.

He said the service evolved more stringent operations, concepts and strategies to tackle the devastating impacts of piracy, sea robbery, the proliferation of illegal refineries, brazen crude oil theft, and destruction of critical oil and gas infrastructure, among others.

“To this end, we heightened our commitment to anti-piracy operations, anti-COT operations, choke point operations, as well as riverine and swamp operations.

“To give impetus to this resolve, we embarked on massive fleet renewal, robust logistics management, acquisition of additional platforms, human capital enhancement and holistic infrastructural development and effective collaboration with local and international partners.

“Our determination to face the several maritime security challenges will have been weakened if not for the immense support we received from the various quarters,” he said.

Mr Gambo thanked the personnel for their dedication, teamwork and professionalism, urging them to keep up the high standards and remain devoted to the service.

(NAN)

