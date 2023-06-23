The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 181 suspected drug dealers and recovered three pistols in the last five months in Ogun State.

The anti-narcotics agency also listed cocaine among the hard drugs seized from the suspects.

The State Commander of the NDLEA, Ibiba Odili, said this at a press conference on Friday in Abeokuta.

The agency held the press briefing to mark the 2023 United Nations International Day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking tagged; ‘People First: Stop Stigma, and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention’.

Mrs Odili spoke on the harmful effect of drug abuse on Nigerian youths, vowing that the agency will not rest until drug abuse is curtailed in society.

She said the NDLEA had arrested some suspects, recovered weapons and seized hard drugs in its operations in the state.

“The command has made an arrest of 181 suspects who comprise 147 male suspects and 34 female suspects from February till date.

“The command also recovered three locally-made pistols during operations in different parts of the state, and we have handed them over to the police.

“On reduction of supply of drugs, we have seized 3,14151 tonnes, 9.4259Kgs Psychotropic Substance, 29.8g of Cocaine, 1,446.5 litres of Skuches, Codeine 7.65Litres and 1.8906Kgs Methamphetamine within the period under review.

“On prosecution, the command has charged 60 cases and secured 33 convictions which comprise six females and 27 males.”

Mrs Odili said the NDLEA has also taken a sensitisation campaign against drug abuse to primary, secondary and tertiary schools and faith-based organisations in the state.

“126 persons have been counselled while five victims have been referred to various specialist hospitals,” she said.

