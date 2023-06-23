The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Jigawa State said some communities shield suspected drug dealers from being arrested.

The anti-narcotic agency warned that the adverse consequences of protecting suspected drug dealers in the community would be far-reaching.

The head of the agency in the state, Mu’azu DanMusa, who was speaking on Thursday at an event to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Dutse, the state capital, said solving the problem of illicit drugs in the state is the collective responsibility of all and not the NDLEA’s alone.

“One of the challenges we have (in Jigawa) is that in some towns, the residents tend to connive in support of drug dealers. They shield them. On two occasions when we went for the operation, they smashed our vehicles and injured our officers.

“This did not, however, deter us from performing, which is why it called a war against drugs. When you are in the field, you expect such an outcome,” Mr Dan-Musa said while soliciting the support of such communities, whom he did not mention, at the event.

Meanwhile, Mr DanMusal said 999.335kgs of narcotics drugs were seized as an exhibit, with 422 suspects comprising 409 males and 12 females arrested in the state since June last year.

“A total of 94 persons were convicted, 186 counselled, 15 drug users rehabilitated, and four other drug users are undergoing rehabilitation at the state rehabilitation centre in Dutse,” Mr Dan- Musa added.

According to him, the Jigawa command of the agency has embarked on a War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) Sensitisation campaign at motor parks and educational institutions across the state as part of the preventive measure against Drugs abuse and trafficking.

He commended the officers and men of the command for their resilience, professionalism, and sacrifice in the discharge of their official duties.

At the event, Mr Dan-Musa decorated some personnel of the command with new ranks while commending the chairman of the NDLEA, Buba Marwa, for clearing the backlogs of promotion in the agency.

