A former Niger Delta Militant, Asari Dokubo, has been filmed brandishing an AK-47 rifle and threatening to kill all Igbos, an ethnic group predominant in Nigeria’s South-east.

In a video clip which has now gone viral on various social media platforms, Mr Dokubo was heard calling the Igbos “slaves”, whom he said he would have continued to “sell” if not for the intervention of the British government.

An independent investigation by PREMIUM TIMES found that the clip was released by Mr Dokubo in late September 2022, but first went viral days later in October, about eight months ago.

The clip appeared on a YouTube page on 1 October 2022.

The former militant, in the clip, was apparently criticising supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying they lied about holding two million-man match in Jos, Plateau State for the LP candidate in a 15-thousand capacity stadium.

The two million-man match for Mr Obi at the stadium was held on 17 September 2022, ahead of the 25 February presidential election.

Viral video clip

Mr Dokubo, in the clip, appeared to be responding to a write up against him by some Obidients, a popular name for supporters of Mr Obi, who hails from the Igbo-speaking community in Anambra State.

But the former militant leader, who spoke on varied issues, would later end up making ethnic slurs against the Igbos, believed to be major supporters of the LP candidate.

“You take your leprosy hand to write (against me). You don’t have respect for the people who bought your father? Is it every Kalabari man that is a Kalabari man? Do you know your roots (that) you talk to me? You don’t know that people own this Kalabari,” he said in the clip.

Mr Dokubo is a Kalabari, a part of the Ijaw ethnic nationality in Rivers State, Nigeria’s South-south.

He had repeatedly voiced his support for the then APC presidential candidate, now Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu.

“Igbos, I don’t know them. I don’t know where they come from. Because I know that if not for British intervention, I will still be selling them the way my father sold them,” he said.

Brandishing of rifles

He also mocked the Igbos, saying they were “dying” in large numbers and ridiculed Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for being rearrested and brought back to Nigeria from Kenya.

“You will do a video to sell that Alhaji has run away? Are you seeing me? I don’t run,” Mr Dokubo stated, apparently referring to himself, as he brandishes the AK-47 rifle.

“Una head no correct,” he spoke in Pidgin English, while picking and brandishing another AK-47rifle.

The former militant later threatened to “kill all Igbos.”

“E be like say una dey look for who go finish una? Look for una everywhere (and) finish una. Una dey see me?” he stated in Pidgin English.

When translated into English language, the expression means, “Is like you people (Igbos) are looking for who will kill you all? Like hunt for you everywhere and kill all of you.”

THROWBACK 1: ‘My forefathers were Igbos, I’ve Igbo blood’ – Dokubo

Although Mr Dokubo disparaged Igbos in the viral video, he had traced his origin to Igboland before now.

“I don’t know whether IPOB is Igbo. Even though I have Igbo blood flowing in my veins. I am not an Igbo man today. My great ancestor was originally an Igbo man from Abam (in Abia State). His parents moved to Obosi in present day Anambra State,” he had said in an interview with Arise TV.

“From there (Obosi), he came to Kalabari… and he became a Kalabari man,” Mr Dokubo added in the interview.

THROWBACK 2: ‘I am not a Nigerian; Ijaw is part of Biafran’– Dokubo

Mr Dokubo, despite distancing himself from IPOB, a pro-Biafran group, had in the past ‘denounced’ his Nigerian citizenship. He had claimed he was a Biafran.

“Nigeria is not my country,” he had said, demonstrating angrily with his hand, during an interview with a TV station.

“I am an Ijaw man. I have never chosen to renounce my citizenship of Ijaw Nation. Abonnema is Biafra, Buguma is Biafra, Bakana is Biafra, Ogbuma is Biafra, Kula is Biafra, Abise is Biafra, Idama is Biafra, Soku is Biafra. These are the communities that I come from. The whole of Ijaw is Biafra. Biafra is a coastal region,” he stated.

MASSOB, IPOB knock ex-militant leader

Reacting, a pro-Biafran group, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has criticised Mr Dokubo for his comments.

In a statement on Wednesday by its leader, Uchenna Madu, MASSOB said the former militant was making the remarks to curry favour from current Nigerian leaders from Hausa/Fulani and Yoruba ethnic groups.

The group said the former militant “in his bourgeois stupidity” forgot that Igbos were the people who “stopped the British colonial rulers from changing and deleting the native names and cultural heritages of the Ijaw people during the conquest of the British colonial adventure.”

It noted that other ethnic groups in the country “generally see the Ijaw people as an extension of Ndigbo” from the South-east region.

“We remind him about his elder brothers, Isaac Adaka Boro, Ken Saro Wiwa and Henry Okah, their overwhelming loyalty and services to Nigeria against Ndigbo perished with them. They are forgotten because evil can never be celebrated,” the pro-Biafran group added.

IPOB, another pro-Biafran group, in a statement on Sunday by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, tackled Mr Dokubo for the comments, accusing him of calling for continuous detention of Mr Kanu in order to secure a pipeline surveillance contract from the Nigerian government.

“From freedom fighter to bunkering militant; from militant to ex-militant; from ex-militant to oil pipeline guard; from pipeline guard to Biafra agitator; from agitator to ex-agitator; from ex-agitator to political thug; from thuggery to a government informant. Wash a pig, clothe a pig, and a pig will always remain a pig,” it said without mentioning Mr Dokubo’s name.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

