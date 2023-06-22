The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has said it has recovered over N454 billion from corrupt persons in the past four years.

A statement on Thursday on the commission’s website said an official gave the figure in a presentation during a two-day capacity-building training for reporters covering the commission’s activities.

Jude Okoye, Deputy Director, Planning Research and Statistics, ICPC, gave a presentation titled: ‘Overview of ICPC Achievements from 2019- March 2023’ during the training that was held on Monday and Tuesday.

Giving a breakdown of the recoveries, Mr Okoue said of the total N454.8 billion, about N257.5 billion was fund ‘restrained’ by ICPC ”through system studies of government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs)”. At the same time, N3.5 billion was recovered through ”tax intervention”.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has stated that it recovered, forfeited, and restrained assets valued at over N454 billion from corrupt persons in the past four years.

This was revealed in a presentation by Mr Jude Okoye, Deputy Director, Planning Research and Statistics, ICPC, titled, ‘Overview of ICPC Achievements from 2019- March 2023’ during the recently concluded two-day capacity-building training for reporters covering the activities of the Commission.

Giving a breakdown of the recoveries, the Deputy Director said that out of the N454.808bn, N257.492bn was fund restrained by ICPC through system studies of government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). At the same time, N3.540bn was recovered through tax intervention.

Mr Okoye listed other recoveries to include plots of land and completed buildings; vehicles; cash recovered from domiciliary accounts; rents received from properties forfeited to the government; assets and jewellery valued at N25.361bn, N577.98m, N1.199bn, N25.73m, and N14.83m respectively.

According to him, the Commission “restrained N250.49m and N110.36m through Final Forfeiture and Interim Forfeiture Order; N26.573bn cash through budget tracking and N1.525bn cash in other accounts.”

Apart from the recoveries, other achievements of the Commission highlighted in the report included 4,737 investigations, 90 convictions, and 3,422 projects tracked under the Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI).

Other achievements are the assessment of 1,463 MDAs on the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard; the review of 426 MDAs on Personnel cost; the review of 365 MDAs on Open Portal for Compliance with GIFMIS & TSA; inauguration of 265 ACTUs; 12,569,968 website hits and social media feedback; production and airing of 512 episodes of Corruption Must Go, while 3,012 sensitisation sessions were conducted.

