The Ogun State election petition tribunal has fixed 5 July for the commencement of the proper hearing of a petition filed against the return of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The petition was filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, and his party.

INEC returned Governor Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 18 March election.

But Mr Adebutu wants the result reversed in his favour over alleged voting and gross misconduct by Mr Abiodun and non-compliance with the Electoral Act by INEC.

After the pre-hearing stage on Thursday, the tribunal directed the counsel to tender on 4 July all documents and papers that were not objected to by either the petitioners or the respondents.

It then fixed 5 July for proper hearing and calling of witnesses.

The tribunal chairperson, Hamidu Kunaza, said, “Documents that are unopposed will be tendered and admitted from the bar on July 4, while the trial and calling of witnesses commence on July 5.”

Earlier, the tribunal had dismissed an application by Mr Adebutu counter-accusing Mr Abiodun of vote buying during the election.

Mr Abiodun, in his response to the petitioner, was first to accuse the petitioners of vote buying during the election.

Mr Adebutu, in his application, asked the tribunal to strike out the paragraphs containing the claims that he bought votes during the election.

But, the tribunal said Mr Abiodun, being a respondent, has enough space to respond the way he deemed fit.

Briefing journalists after the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel, Olumuyiwa Obanewa, said as the petitioners, they were more interested in the hearing.

“In summary, just like it did on Monday, the tribunal did not agree with us. However, the matter is now set for trial and will be heard on the 4th of July for documents that are not being opposed to be admitted by the tribunal and then for trial to commence on the following day, 5th of July.

“We are more interested in the merit of the petition. We have reached the point where the tribunal will hear the merit of our petition, to know whether what we have filed is competent or not. All of these applications have now been taken care of. We will now go to trial.”

