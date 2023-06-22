Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has called on Eze Anaba, the newly elected president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) to make efforts in protecting journalists’ rights and enhancing professionalism.

Mr Otti made the call in a statement from his spokesperson, Kazie Uko, and made available to reporters in Umuahia, on Wednesday.

The governor said that the emergence of Mr Anaba as the president of the guild was an eloquent testimony to his leadership qualities and a demonstration of the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues.

He urged Mr Anaba to use his new office to improve the welfare of journalists and promote professionalism in the practice of journalism in the nation.

Governor Otti congratulated Mr Anaba on his emergence and prayed to God to grant him a successful tenure that would continually strengthen the unity and progress of the guild.

He also congratulated the entire guild, and commended the organising committee of the convention, for ensuring a free, fair and peaceful election that produced the new leadership.

“The people of Abia State are indeed glad to have you as one of their illustrious sons and hope that you will use your new office to work towards the realisation of their dream of a progressive and prosperous Abia,” Mr Otti said.

(NAN)

