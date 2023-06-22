Outbound movement of pilgrims from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia would be winding up in a few hours time. It has been a 27 days marathon aboard 170 flights so far into Jeddah and Madinah airports conveying above 71,000 thousand Nigerian pilgrims and still counting.

Before today, Aero Contractors Airline, Max Air, Air Peace, have all concluded conveyance of their allocated pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia while Azman has one more flight to conclude. FlyNas is expected to close the window of this year’s outbound airlift of pilgrims from public quota, due to technical hitches that pinioned its movement on a few occasions. For this and other reasons, 23rd and 24th of June still remain open for landing of Nigerian pilgrims into Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj.

Hence, while FlyNas would conclude conveyance of pilgrims on government quota by 23rd, Max Air, on rescue services, would conclude conveyance of Private Tour Operators passengers by the 24th of June. A special flight that would convey officials has been arranged to take off also on the 23rd, Friday.

At this juncture, the commission calls on any eligible pilgrim with valid travel documents that has not been contacted for the journey to approach the nearest pilgrims’ welfare agency for confirmation and subsequent dispatch to the Kingdom for the 2023 Hajj exercise.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) stands truly grateful to its numerous stakeholders, from within and abroad, for their teamwork principles through which unforeseen challenges were jointly ebbed away.

Likewise, Zikrullah Hassan, the NAHCON chairman, on behalf of the commission’s management, congratulates successful Nigerian pilgrims and urges them to dedicate their time towards attaining the ultimate Hajj Mabrur. The chairman enjoined them to remain people of integrity and protect their honour while in the Holy land

On the other hand, Mr Hassan expresses deep pain, and empathises with all bona fide intending pilgrims who were unable to participate in this year’s Hajj for any reason. He is quick to remind them that Hajj is an answer to divine call that whoever is destined will answer at the due time. He therefore appealed to those affected to take the failure to participate as destiny, and to take solace in the fact that the Commission would address their situations accordingly.

Fatima Sanda Usara,

Asst. Director, Public Affairs,

NAHCON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

