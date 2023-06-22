The Ebonyi State Government on Wednesday said it would soon apprehend the killers of Sunday Igwe, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

The gunmen killed Mr Igwe along Mpu (Enugu)-Ishiagu (Ebonyi) Road on 18 June. They abducted his wife, who was traveling with him.

The gunmen, while fleeing into a farm with the abducted woman, also killed Ajah Okafor, father to the leader of the Ohaneze Ndigbo’s youth wing, Damian Okafor.

Jude Okpor, the state commissioner for Information and Orientation spoke about the government’s resolve on Wednesday during his maiden media briefing after the state Executive Council meeting.

Mr Okpor said Governor Francis Nwifuru was saddened by the killings, which he described as “heartbreaking”.

“Security issues are not discussed in public, but the government will do everything to apprehend the perpetrators of such a dastardly act.

“The governor has given the necessary directives and soon, they would be apprehended.

“The governor recently had his first security council meeting with all heads of security agencies in attendance and the people are assured of their safety,” he said.

The commissioner said that the governor reiterated his desire to revamp education in the state and ultimately make public schools attractive again.

“He charged the two commissioners in charge of primary, secondary and tertiary education, to ensure the functionality of the school system in the state.

“They were directed to ensure that public schools rank higher than the private ones, to make EXCO members and the public enroll their children in such schools.

“The governor also pledged to send them abroad to understudy functional education systems,” he said.

He noted that the government would soon construct houses for indigenes of the state displaced by communal crises.

The commissioner for housing and urban development was directed to set modalities for the construction of the initial 50 bungalows for the displaced persons.

“Modalities for the implementation of this policy will soon be made public,” he said.

(NAN)

