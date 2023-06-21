The Akwa Ibom State governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Bassey Albert, has applied for the relocation of the Governorship Election Tribunal in the state to Abuja over “threats to lives.”

Mr Albert, a former senator, is challenging the victory of Governor Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 18 March governorship election at the Tribunal in the state.

In two separate letters addressed to the President of the Appeal Court and the Chairperson of the Tribunal, Mr Albert, through his lawyer, Ahmed Raji, said the application was to “preserve the lives of lawyers and witnesses appearing at the proceedings.”

A copy of the letter was sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

This newspaper earlier reported how Usoro Usoro, the spokesperson of Mr Albert’s campaign council, raised the alarm, alleging that the candidate’s life was in danger.

He accused the police of attempting to arrest a witness who testified at the tribunal.

Threats to life

Mr Raji, SAN, in the letter, said the witness, Daniel Akpan, a staff member of the University of Uyo, was consistently persuaded to give evidence for Mr Albert in court but declined, claiming that his life was under threat by certain persons.

Mr Akpan, an Administrative Officer in the Office of the University’s Registrar, claimed to have certified Governor Eno’s academic credential at the University of Uyo.

“On this premise, the petitioners were compelled to have a subpoena issued and served on him (Mr Akpan). He was invited to testify in court and give evidence as to whether he is a staff of the University of Uyo, who certified the academic records of Governor Eno, indicating that he (Mr Eno) was expelled from the school because he had no verifiable results from the West Africa Examination Council,” Mr Raji said in the letter.

Mr Raji said Mr Akpan, while giving evidence in the court on Tuesday, complained of receiving calls from unknown persons warning him not to give evidence at the tribunal and threatening to kill him, a development he said prompted the witness to solicit court protection, a request he said the tribunal rebuffed.

He said after the adjournment, military men and police officers invaded the court and blocked him and his team from going home.

“We were all ordered to alight from our vehicles, wielding heavy armament, weapons, shooting into the air, bullets and tear gas.

“The whole environment was engulfed in commotion, with our team of lawyers escaping on foot and hiding in bushes, scampering for safety, But for the armoured car which convened me and the intervention of the Senate President and the Inspector General of Police, these men who were carrying out the instruction of Governor Eno would not have bothered killing us after holding us hostage for more than two hours.”

Mr Raji said he was compelled to apply for the relocation of the tribunal from Akwa Ibom to Abuja not only for the safety of lawyers but for justice, equity and fairness, which he said can no longer be realised in Uyo.

Governor Eno’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh, did not respond to requests for comments on the allegation that the police officers invaded the court on the governor’s order.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon, did not also respond to requests for comments on the alleged invasion of the court.

