A top member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Abdulmajid Mustapha, has accused the Kano State Pilgrim Board of barring him from getting a visa to travel for the 2023 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Mustapha, popularly known as Dan-Bilki Commander, is a popular critic of Rabiu Kwankwaso, a leader of the ruling New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) in the state.

He claimed that the state government deliberately targeted him because he was a member of the opposition.

Mr Mustapha stated his ordeal in an 11 minutes video he posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

“Today, the Kano Pilgrim Welfare Board denied me my passport claiming that my Visa is not ready. I met the head of the board, and he claimed that it was the fault of the former administration.

“I bought my hajj seats from Abuja, and I decided to depart from Kano together with five members of my family, but I was not allowed to travel because they are not comfortable with my opposition.

“They told me I cannot travel because my Visa is not ready. This is even when they told me that my Visa is ready and they provided my uniform, ID card and bag, but at the last minute, they told me that I can’t travel.

“I was treated this way because I am not their member; the Kano pilgrim board is now an agency for the Kwankwasiyya people if you are not their member you can’t travel.

“All officials, including the medical team earlier booked for the Hajj exercise, were removed because they are not members of the Kwankwasiyya, about 150 officials were removed; this is nothing but a vengeance, Mr Mustapha claimed.

But the Kano State government denied the allegations.

The Head of the Kano State Pilgrim Media Team, Sanusi Bature, said the state did not prevent him from going for hajj as the state is not responsible for procuring visas for intending pilgrims.

“Such complaints should be channelled to appropriate authorities saddled with the visa authorisation, not the Kano Pilgrim Welfare Board, ” Mr Bature said.

