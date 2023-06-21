A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), James Caulcrick, has said that Nigerian security agencies underperformed in the past because there was a lack of synergy among them.

Mr Caulcrick spoke when he appeared as a guest on “The Morning Show,” a programme on Arise TV on Wednesday while reviewing the recent appointment of new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu.

The former AIG urged the newly appointed service chiefs to share intelligence to tackle insecurity in the country. He pointed out that there were “inter-agencies’ rivalries” among the country’s security forces in the past.

“It is obvious that, in the previous administrations, a lack of synergy and maximum cooperation and inter-agency rivalry tendencies that permeated the security agencies have actually led to non-performance and non-realisation of the objectives for which they were set up,” Mr Caulcrick said.

The retired police officer, however, expressed optimism that Nuhu Ribadu, the newly appointed national security adviser, has the capacity and competence to revive the country’s security architecture and stimulate intelligence-sharing among other security chiefs.

He urged the new service chiefs to stay apolitical to avoid being used as political mercenaries in their duties.

‘How to win the fight against insecurity’

Security has deteriorated in Nigeria, with all the regions of the country battling various security challenges.

The North-west region, for instance, has been battling attacks from a gang of terrorists locally referred to as bandits.

In the North-east, Boko-Haram insurgency attacks have led to thousands of death, while there have been a series of attacks on pipelines and oil theft in the South-south.

The South-east is plagued by deadly Biafra agitation, while the South-west suffers recurring attacks by suspected herders, who also allegedly carry out attacks in the North-central region.

Mr Caulcrick said the new service chiefs should prioritise dialogue to win the war against insecurity in the country.

“I want to say that apart from the brute force or the kinetic approach, there is also a dialogue approach. And I think that (dialogue) should be engaged, particularly with some of the community leaders, local chiefs and others,” he said.

