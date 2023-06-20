The Ogun State House of Assembly has reelected Kunle Oluomo as its Speaker, ending a weeklong tension over the seat.

Mr Oluomo was the Speaker of the last assembly of the House but had faced a a challenge for the seat from a former deputy Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide.

The two lawmakers are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which has 17 of the 26 seats in the House. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the remaining nine members.

The contest created tension that was believed to have forced the Clerk, Deji Adeyemo, to announce a postponement of the inauguration of the House last Tuesday, about three hours to the event.

After the House was finally inaugurated on Tuesday, the leadership contest was settled with the return of Mr Oluomo unopposed.

PREMIUM TIMES reported tight security as the members-elect arrived at the assembly complex for the ceremony.

Election

After about four hours of intermittent breaks on account of security threat, the Clerk of the House called for nomination for the election to the offices of Speaker and deputy Speaker.

Mr Oluomo was nominated by Lamidi Olatunji, representing Ado-Odo constituency and the nomination was seconded by Waliu Owode from Ijebu-East constituency.

However, no other person was nominated for the position, paving the way for the return of Mr Oluomo unopposed.

A female member of the House, Latifat Ajayi, from Yewa South Constituency, was also elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker. She was nominated by Oluwayemisi Bakare from Ijebu-Ode constituency and this was seconded by Olusegun Odunuga from Ijebu- North 2 constituency.

The two principal officers thereafter took their oaths of office, after which Mr Oluomo administered the oath on other members of the assembly.

Intrigues

Mr Oluomo is currently standing trial for an alleged N2.5 billion fraud before the Federal High Court in Abeokuta.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Governor Dapo Abiodun supported his return, in spite of the trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

