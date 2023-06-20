The police have arrested three workers at a hospital over the disappearance of the placenta of a newborn in Emure Ile, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The officials work at the Comprehensive Health Centre, Emure Ile where the incident of the missing organ occurred.

The family of the newborn had raised an alarm after the health workers failed to hand over the placenta to the mother several days after the delivery of the baby girl on 15 June .

It was gathered that the family had immediately taken the matter up with the suspects, and reported it to the police when the organ was not returned.

The parents of the newborn – Tunde Ijanusi, 23, and his wife Joy, 19 told journalists that they were disturbed by the incident.

The child’s paternal grandmother, Funmilayo Ijanusi, said the hospital officials had claimed that a stray dog stole the organ.

She urged the police to take appropriate action in order to retrieve the placenta.

At the health centre, no official agreed to speak on the incident with our reporter.

However, the police spokesperson in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspects.

She said the three suspects are a nurse, a health assistant and a security officer, adding that further investigations were ongoing on the matter.

