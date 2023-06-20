The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has appointed Samuel Aruwan, the Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA).
The governor’s spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, in a statement, announced the appointment to reporters on Tuesday in Kaduna.
Mr Aruwan was the state’s pioneer Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in the immediate past administration of Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.
Mr Aruwan is a graduate of Mass Communication. He had over a decade of experience in the media before joining the public service in 2015, the statement said.
“He has extensive experience and knowledge of crisis management and governance, having played a critical role in the peace and security drives of the Kaduna State Government and the campaign against terrorism and banditry in Northern Nigeria.
“While congratulating Aruwan on his appointment, the Governor urged him to deploy his innovative and creative skills, as well as his deep knowledge of management and governance to take the Kaduna Capital Territory to higher heights.
“He wished the appointee God’s guidance in his new assignment,” the statement said.
