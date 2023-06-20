The police in Lagos State have arrested seven suspected traffic robbers, including an ex-convict released three days ago from Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The police’s spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Mr Hundeyin said the ex-convict was picked alongside others while allegedly committing the crime in the Ijora-Apapa axis on Saturday at about 9.30 p.m.

“A well-coordinated operation by the patrol teams of the Ijora Badia Police Division led to the arrest of suspects at different locations on the Total Bridge, along Apapa, Ijora Badia areas.

READ ALSO: Police arrest suspected traffic robbers in Lagos

“One of the suspects, simply identified as Kingsley, 43 years old, was released from Ikoyi Correctional Facility three days before his arrest. Other suspects are between the ages of 19 and 25. They were allegedly robbing motorists.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a syndicate who are in the habit of robbing motorists on Total Bridge, Ijora Badia. The police have been on their trail for some time,” he said.

The image maker said that the suspects would be arraigned in court after the completion of the investigation.

(NAN)

