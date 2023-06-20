Mike Ozekhome, the lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has forwarded names of new medical doctors to the State Security Service (SSS), which he wants the SSS to allow them access to the IPOB leader.

Mr Ozekhome made the request in a letter addressed to the Director-General of the SSS, Yusuf Bichi.

The letter, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, is dated 16 June 2023. The SSS received it on Monday.

Mr Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, reminded the secret police of an earlier agreement on 3 June between them and Mr Kanu’s legal team that the IPOB leader’s medical doctor should be permitted to see him for “initial medical review” before a proposed surgical procedure on his left ear on a later date.

The lawyer explained that the introduction of the new medical doctors followed the unavailability of Mr Kanu’s “known” medical doctor, identified as Cfine Okorochukwu, whom he said, travelled out of the country.

“It is against the backdrop of the foregoing that we respectfully request that the herein-named medical doctors to wit: Dr Uche Ukwuije and Dr David Obasi Ukoha, be allowed access to our client for a formal engagement meeting,” he said.

“The aforementioned doctors have confirmed their availability for a visit on Tuesday, the 20th of June, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.”

Mr Ozekhome said the new medical doctors, whom he said were chosen by Mr Kanu, needed to see the IPOB leader “personally”, given that this would be their first meeting.

“It is after this initial interface with our client that the doctors will revert to us before a date is scheduled for a formal meeting for the medical review with your in-house medical doctors,” Mr Ozekhome further told the SSS.

Background

There has been controversy concerning Mr Kanu’s medical treatment.

The latest development comes a day after Mr Kanu’s younger brother, Kanunta, announced that their family had sacked Mr Ozekhome and his colleague, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, as the IPOB leaders’ lawyers.

Messrs Ozekhome and Ejiofor dismissed the reported sack, arguing that Kanunta had no right to issue the statement given that it was Mr Kanu, and not him, who hired them as his (Kanu) lawyers.

IPOB would later condemn Kanunta for making the announcement.

The separatist group subsequently banned Aloy Ejimakor from visiting Mr Kanu at the SSS facility and accused him of conspiring with Mr Kanu’s family to jeopardise the legal team’s efforts to secure his release.

READ ALSO:

Mr Ejimakor, the special counsel to the IPOB leader, has since denied the allegations.

He also faulted the ban by IPOB from visiting Mr Kanu at the SSS facility, insisting that he was only doing his job as a lawyer to the IPOB leader.

The developments appear to confirm speculations that Mr Kanu’s legal team was having a disagreement with his family.

Also, IPOB, which has split into factions, is believed to be involved in the disagreement.

The cause of the disagreement is unclear for now.

