The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, has urged six newly inaugurated judges of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) to flee from temptations as their reputation and integrity mattered most.

Mr Ariwoola made the call on Monday in Abuja while administering oaths to the new judges.

“I am making it clear to you to keep your heads high above the murky waters of corruption and favouritism.

“You must also redouble your efforts and dialogue with your conscience because you have a divine mandate to justify your appointments,” he said.

He also urged them to give good accounts of themselves as none would be allowed to drag the name of the judiciary in the mud.

READ ALSO:

“Industrial disputes and litigations are on a steady rise; you should be consciously on your toes knowing that Nigeria ranks among the most litigious country,’’ he reminded them.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the six newly sworn-in Judges are: Subilim Emmanuel Danjuma, Muhammad Adamu Hamza, Damachi-Onugba Joyce Agede, Hassan Muhammed Yakubu, Buhari Sanni and Sanda Audu Yelwa.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

