President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, 22 June, join world leaders in Paris, France, to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president will participate in the two-day summit, June 22 and 23, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

President Tinubu and the other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists will take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.

The summit, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France, will be held at Palais Brongniart.

The president will be accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials. He will return to Abuja on Saturday.

Dele Alake

Special Adviser,

Special Duties, Communication and Strategy

