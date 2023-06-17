Three persons, said to be Christian clerics, died on Saturday in an accident on the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the crash occurred around 9:44 a.m., near Day Waterman College, inbound Abeokuta.

Mr Akinbiyi said the accident involved a black Rio car with registration number: AKD 827 DV and a white Sino truck with number WDL 466 XA.

The TRACE spokesperson said the cause of the road crash was “sleeping behind the wheel, coupled with speeding and loss of control on the part of Rio car driver.”

According to him, “the car skidded to the other lane of the road, uprooted the street light at the median and collided with the Sino truck loaded with cement, outbound Abeokuta”.

Mr Akinbiyi said of the seven persons in the vehicles, three died, two were injured and two were rescued unhurt.

He said the victims were taken to the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, capital of the state.

“The Rio car, in which a driver, a passenger and three men of God in white clothing/apparel with robes were driving in was coming from Oke-Iragbiji in Osun State, for prayers and deliverance service.

“Suddenly, the driver lost control due to excessive speed, as he was also dozing behind the wheels, ran over the median, hit and uprooted the street light on the median before colliding head-on with the Sino truck loaded with cement, which was coming outbound Abeokuta.

“Instantly, the three men of God died due to the impact of the collision, while the driver and the passenger in front were injured.”

Mr Akinbiyi advised motorists against overspeeding and to take “adequate rest at least six to seven hours before setting out on a journey.”

