Eze Anaba of the Vanguard Newspapers has emerged as the new President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Anaba scored 250 votes to defeat his rival, Bolaji Adebiyi, who scored 81 votes in an election which took place in Owerri on Friday.
The election was held during the NGE’s National Biennial Convention.
The result was announced by the Chairperson of the election committee, Maimuna Garba.
Other positions contested were General Secretary won by Iyobosa Uwugiaren; Vice President East, Sheddy Ozoene; Social/Publicity Secretary, Charles Kalu, and Treasurer, Steve Osuji.
Also elected were seven Standing Committees. Oluwole Shogunle of NAN clinched the position of West representative in one of the committees.
Speaking after his election, Mr Anaba thanked members of the Guild for the confidence reposed in him and promised not to let the Guild down.
He thanked the outgoing president, Mustapha Isah, for his leadership attributes and for organizing a successful election.
He pledged to uphold the Constitution of the Guild and promote the ethics of the journalism profession and lead the campaign against policies that undermine media freedom.
“I will do everything to achieve our guild’s vision and mission for the socioeconomic and political development of our Guild and country, Nigeria,” he said.
(NAN)
