Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers) has emerged as the Minority Leader of the 10th House of Representatives.

Mr Chinda, who represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State, emerged as the leader at a meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in Abuja on Friday.

This followed the withdrawal of Oluwole Oke (PDP-Osun), his leading contender.

Mr Chinda, 57, a lawyer, was commissioner for environment in Rivers State.

The former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, hails from Obio/Akpor as Mr Chinda.

Ali Isah (PDP-Gombe) also emerged as the Minority Whip of the 10th Assembly of the House. Mr Isah represents Balanga/Biliri Federal Constituency of Gombe State.

