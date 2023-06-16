No fewer than 341 members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) converged on Owerri, the Imo capital, on Friday, for the 2023 National Biennial Convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the conference is “Post 2023 Election: Promoting Professionalism for enhancement of Democracy and good governance”.

In an opening remark, the Chairman of the convention and former Managing Director of the Sun Newspaper, Tony Onyima, expressed concern over the growing threats of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the media.

“As we reflect on how we grapple with the post-election challenges, I urge us to begin to look at the threats of AI to our profession.

“I have discovered an App that is like AI reporter, which can report stories without reporters in the newsroom,” he said.

In an address, the President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, called on media practitioners to recommit themselves to the highest standards of professionalism, ethics and integrity.

According to him,” Our commitment to professionalism will shape the narratives, influence public opinion and help forge a society that thrives on transparency, inclusivity and justice.

“We must be the vanguards of truth, holding those in power accountable while providing a platform for diverse voices and perspectives.

“To achieve this, we must prioritise continuous professional development and capacity building,” he further said.

In a goodwill message, former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, commended the Nigeria media for their role during the 2023 General Elections.

Mr Osoba, the veteran journalist, said he was delighted that, despite political differences, Nigerians could overcome the issues of religion and ethnicity.

He, however, said that the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal would determine the depth of the nation’s democracy.

Also, the Chairman of the National Media Complaints Commission, Emeka Izeze, who Lanre Idowu represented, appealed for the cooperation of the guild in achieving the commission’s mandate.

“The Nigeria media, in general, subscribe to a guiding philosophy of journalism that is free, strong and responsible.

“The challenge has always been to marry the interest of the government, the media and the public in such a way that the attending tensions and conflicts are managed in a way that does not destroy the binding social force.

He urged the NGE to support the commission by “ensuring that it complies with the invitation of the ombudsman, publicising its decisions and by keying-in public trust in its processes.

“Since the adoption of the new Code of Ethics on November 14, 2022, and the inauguration of the ombudsman on April 3, we have commenced work.

“With your help, we are determined to represent the best interest of the Nigeria people,” Mr Izeze said.

Uzodimma canvasses developmental journalism

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has charged the members of the NGE to embrace developmental journalism and provide constructive criticism of government policies and programmes.

Mr Uzodinma gave the charge on Friday while declaring open the NGE National Biennial Convention 2023 in Owerri.

He urged journalists in the country to be circumspect in criticising the government at all levels in order not to pose any threats to national unity and development.

The governor commended the editors for creditably discharging their duties during the 2023 General Elections and urged them to work for the sustainability of the nation’s democracy.

He, however, advised them to be wary of the information they feed the public with “to avoid the information that can mar Nigeria’s democracy”.

According to him, no democracy is perfect; we should be patient and work to encourage the populace to be patient in their expectations.

“We have a huge complex population, and story ideas published by the media readily become a point of reference,” he said.

Mr Uzodinma underscored the need to improve the media reportage “because Nigeria’s democracy is a work in progress, with its transformative ingredients being refined daily”.

Furthermore, he assured the group of the continued commitment of the All Progressives Congress (APC) toward encouraging constructive journalism to strengthen democracy.

“APC will never impede the work of journalists.

“We need the media to strengthen our democracy and work together to ensure its protection and survival.

“President Bola Tinubu needs your support, encouragement and constructive criticism.

“And we must manage post-election reactions and grow our democracy together,” the governor said.

He commended the outgoing President of the Guild, Mustapha Isah, for graciously serving the group and humbly stepping aside after a single term in office.

(NAN)

