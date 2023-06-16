A 21-year-old man has allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl to death inside a bush in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

The suspect, Augustine Akor, allegedly dragged the victim, Faith Akuji, inside the bush, where he raped and then strangled her to death.

The incident happened on 8 June in Mpole-Ubere, Ette, a community in the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement Thursday night.

Arrest

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspect was later arrested at about 9:30 a.m. on 12 June by operatives serving in Igbo-Eze North Police Divisional Headquarters with assistance from Neighbourhood Watch Group in the area.

The police spokesperson said the victim had gone missing on the evening of 8 June after her grandfather sent her to grind cassava in the community.

Efforts by the family to trace her were fruitless, he said.

Mr Ndukwe said the victim’s body was later found in the bush after the arrested suspect confessed that he had dragged her to the bush, where he raped her until she died in the process.

“The victim’s remains, found without any lower-body cloth, were evacuated to hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the case was under investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department of the police.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation,” the police said.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmed Ammani, has commiserated with the victim’s family and friends over the loss, Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Ammani described the act as “atrocious and unthinkable.”

The police commissioner directed that the case be “meticulously handled and concluded within record time and charged to court for justice to be dispensed accordingly.”

