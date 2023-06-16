Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has reacted to a statement indicating that he and his colleague had been sacked as lawyers to the IPOB leader.

Kingsley Kanunta, a younger brother to Mr Kanu, had, in a statement on Thursday, said Mr Ejiofor and his colleague, Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, had been dismissed by their family as Mr Kanu’s lawyers.

Kanunta claimed the family’s decision followed Mr Ozekhome’s alleged refusal to visit Mr Kanu at the State Security Service (SSS) facility, since 11 May, despite the IPOB leader’s “several” requests.

He also accused Mr Ozekhome of conspiring with Mr Ejiofor to stop medical doctors sent by the family from carrying out a medical examination on the IPOB leader on 5 June at the SSS facility where he is being detained.

Ejiofor reacts

Reacting in a statement on Thursday night, Mr Ejiofor denied the allegations, describing it as a “highly defamatory and very disappointing publication.”

He added that Kanunta, who made the announcement, only “lives in Germany and does not even know anything about” Mr Kanu’s case.

The lawyer said Kanunta’s claim that Mr Ozekhome refused to visit Mr Kanu since 11 May was false, saying it was Mr Ozekhome who actually led him (Ejiofor) to have over two hours meeting with the IPOB leader and SSS officials on 3 June.

He said he and Mr Ozekhome also visited the IPOB leader at the SSS facility on Thursday to brief him on matters relating to his cases in court.

Mr Ejiofor also denied stopping the medical doctors who came for a medical examination of the IPOB leader.

The lawyer said the doctors were not there to conduct any surgical procedure but to first meet and interface with Mr Kanu on a preliminary basis.

He said the doctors were expected to consult with Mr Ozekhome before proceeding with other administrative engagements and that every agreement was “unanimously” reached during an “over one-hour meeting of 3 June 2023, led by Prof Ozekhome, which was held with the SSS in the presence of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who participated in and approached all the decisions reached the meeting.”

Mr Ejiofor vowed that the legal team would not be distracted from securing the release of the IPOB leader from SSS detention, maintaining that they are “thousands of miles and steps ahead of the evil plans of the enemies both from within and from outside.”

He said that given the desperate attempt by enemies “to break our ranks,” the legal team would not be giving regular updates anymore, except when there is a “compelling situation that demands it.”

‘Kanu hired us, and hasn’t disengaged us’

Mr Ejiofor said Kanunta had no right to issue the statement because it was Mr Kanu who hired him to handle his legal cases.

“My letters of engagement issued to me since 2015 by Onyendu Mazi, Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are still firmly with me to date,” he said.

The lawyer said Mr Kanu hired his colleague, Mr Ozekhome, by himself and not Kanunta.

“Biafrans and members of the public are aware that Onyendu specifically requested to see Prof. Mike Ozekhome upon his forceful abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021.

“It was not until 22nd December 2022 that Ozekhome finally accepted the brief. During that first meeting between him and Onyendu, which details are already in the public domain, Onyendu personally briefed Prof. Mike Ozekhome to head his legal team,” he stated.

“Against the backdrop of the foregoing, I wish to unequivocally state that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never at any time ever dismissed, disengaged, nor has he ever expressed any intention of dismissing his legal team ably led by Prof. Mike Ozekhome.”

