The immediate past Chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Akin Oke, has commended President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of Zaccheus Adedeji as his Special Adviser on Revenue.

Mr Oke gave the commendation in a statement he issued on Friday in Ibadan.

The president had on Thursday announced Mr Adedeji, a former commissioner for finance in Oyo State, as one of his eight special advisers appointed so far.

Mr Adedeji is also the immediate past Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

According to Mr Oke, Mr Adedeji’s appointment is a pointer to the fact that the Tinubu administration will take Nigeria out of the woods in no time.

He urged the president to remain focused and optimistic in his mission to rescue the country from its many challenges since the attainment of independence in 1960.

“The new breeze which Nigeria now experiences is that of economic growth, peace and stability made possible by a new president who has convinced the whole world that he is prepared for the job.

“We have no doubt in our minds that Tinubu’s presidency is a prayer answered, and it is imperative for all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to support the president,” he said.

The former party chair said it was clear that Nigeria needs “a crack economic team” to drive its affairs at the moment.

He said the choice of Mr Adedeji and others would give the country the desired results, adding that lots of energy, expertise and passion would be brought into governance.

Mr Oke also acknowledged the supportive role of former Osun governor and pioneer APC national chair, Bisi Akande, and other party members.

He appealed to the president to consider more competent and suitable members of Oyo APC for federal appointments.

He congratulated Mr Adedeji on his appointment and wished him a successful tenure of office.

(NAN)

