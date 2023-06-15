On Friday, no fewer than 13 editors will stand election for various positions at the 2023 national biennial convention of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) holding in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The list of contestants includes Eze Anaba of Vanguard Newspaper and Bolaji Adebiyi of Western Post, who are both contesting for the post of guild president.

The Secretary of the 2023 National Biennial Convention Election Committee, Felix Nwadioha, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 13 of the 24 positions were being contested.

According to him, the positions include the offices of the president, the secretary-general, the social secretary and standing committees (East and West), among others.

“There will be no election for the vice president in the North and West because they are being returned unopposed.

“But election will hold for the vice president in the East; the others are unopposed,” Mr Nwadioha, a former Enugu Zonal Manager of NAN, said.

He disclosed that the NGE Constitution provides two-year tenure for all the positions.

He urged the candidates to abide by the rules provided in the constitution and the screening and electoral committee guidelines.

“We are also asking them as agenda setters to set the pace for the politicians to emulate how elections should be conducted.

“They should preach what they teach and not to emulate what they learnt from those they preach against,” Mr Nwadioha said.

NAN reports that the theme for the conference is “Post 2023 Election: Promoting Professionalism for Enhancement of Democracy and Good Governance.”

(NAN)

