Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has constituted seven special committees to coordinate legislative activities.

The speaker announced the constitution of the special committees on Thursday in Abuja.

They are Internal Security Committee, led by Mohammed Danjuma; Selection Committee, chaired by the speaker himself; and Media Committee to be headed by Buka Ibrahim (APC-Yobe).

Others are Legislative Agenda Committee, which would be chaired by Julius Ihonbvare (APC-Edo) and the Rules and Business Committee, to be led by Igariwey Iduma (PDP-Ebonyi).

Others are Welfare Committee, headed by Wale Raji (APC-Lagos) and Ethics and Privileges Committee which would be led by Tunji Olawuyi (APC-Kwara).

Mr Abbas was elected as speaker of the 10th session of the House on Tuesday.

(NAN)

