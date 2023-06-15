The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has appointed Musa Krishi, the former chief press secretary to former Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, as his special adviser on media and publicity.

Mr Krishi’s appointment was announced in the speaker’s statement on Thursday.

The newly appointed spokesperson served as the CPS to Mr Gbajabiamila from 2019 to 2023.

The former speaker, who resigned on Wednesday to take up his role as chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu, played a leading role in the emergence of Mr Abbas as speaker. Critics accused Mr Gbajabiamila of imposing the Kaduna lawmaker on the House.

Mr Krishi, a graduate of Mass Communication from the famous Kaduna Polytechnic, joined Daily Trust as the Best Graduating Student of Mass Communication in 2012 as part of the newspaper’s policy. Between 2014 and 2015, he served as the Assistant Political Editor at the Daily Trust and became a senior correspondent.

The new media aide, who hails from Nasarawa State, also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

Meanwhile, Mr Abbas appointed Jerry Uhuo as his special adviser on policy and strategy. The appointments take effect from 15 June.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

