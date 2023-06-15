Hilda Baci, the Nigerian Jollof Queen, who recently achieved a new Guinness World Records (GWR) for the longest cook-a-thon, has “broken” yet another record of the GWR.

The GWR announced on Monday that Hilda is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual), after reviewing all footage of the exercise.

93 hours cooking

Although Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, the GWR officials said a slight mistake on her part affected her set time goal.

The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on Thursday, 11 May, and continued to Monday, 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

Following a thorough review of all the evidence, GWR said the celebrity chef has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

Lata Tondon, an Indian chef, set the previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes in India in 2019.

Hilda ‘breaks’ another GWR Record

On Thursday, the GWR reposted their Monday tweet where they confirmed Hilda as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon, saying it was its “best performing tweet of all time.”

“Yeah, so this is our best performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached,” the GWR wrote on the tweet.

The GWR pinned the tweet on its handle.

The GWR, had in a post on its official website on Tuesday, revealed that its website crashed for two days due to immense volume of traffic caused by Hilda’s legion of loyal fans.

“Hilda’s record attempt took the world of social media by storm, with millions in Nigeria and beyond following her progress via an Instagram live stream,” the GWR noted in the post where it reported Hilda’s award for the world’s longest cooking marathon.

“Hilda’s cook-a-thon was in fact so popular that our website crashed for two days due to the immense volume of traffic we received from her legion of loyal fans,” it said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

