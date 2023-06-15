The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said that democracy is the only way to nation-building.

Mr Abbas made this disclosure on Thursday at a lecture organised by the National Institute of Democratic and Legislative Studies (NILDS) to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

Democracy Day is now celebrated on 12 June every year.

The lecture was titled “Democracy and the State of the Nation: Towards agenda setting for the new administration.

The Speaker, represented by his deputy, Ben Kalu, said that despite the obstacles and challenges confronting the nation, the country had made progress in the last 24 years in consolidating the democratic process.

He listed the new Electoral Act as one of the critical contributions of the National Assembly to democratic consolidation in the country.

According to the Speaker, democracy provides the surest path to economic growth and sustainable development.

Mr Abbas said the 10th National Assembly would prioritise political stability for the new administration because it is a crucial driver of direct investment inflow and development.

‘Keep believing in democracy, for that’s the only way to nation-building,” he said.

The Speaker commended the leadership of NILDS for its consistent efforts at helping to deepen the country’s democracy through its multiform intellectual programmes to help strengthen the National Assembly and even state assemblies nationwide through capacity building.

In his opening remarks, the DG of NILDS, Abubakar Sulaiman, said this year’s democracy day lecture was very significant as ”it offers the opportunity to take stock of our nation’s democratic governance, highlight the political and socio-economic challenges, and make recommendations that would be useful for the agenda setting mechanism of the present administration at the executive, judicial and legislative arms of government.”

Mr Abubakar, a professor and former minister of national planning, said while the country has made steady progress with democratic transitions from the first to the fourth republic, lessons from African political developments offer Nigeria an opportunity to reflect and commit to entrenching the democratic process.

He cited the Rwandan genocide, the civil war in Ivory Coast and Mali, the ongoing crisis in Sudan and the violent protests in Senegal as among some of the pleasant examples.

Attended by key dignitaries such as Attahiru Jega, a former INEC chair, who moderated the discussions; NISER DG Anthonia Simbine, who spoke on the challenges of election management in Nigeria and matters arising for Tinubu administration; Nuhu Yaqub, ex-VC UniAbuja, chair of the occasion; and Henry Ayoola, a former commander Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven whose paper was titled National Security: Kinetic and Non-kinetic frameworks for the Tinubu administration, the lecture is the second in the series organised by NILDS to mark Democracy Day.

Others at the lecture included Okechukwu Ibeanu, a professor, former INEC national commissioner and Senior Fellow CDD, who delivered the lead paper titled “Democracy and the State of the Nation: Towards Agenda Setting for the New Administration; Rotimi Suberu, a professor at Bennington College, United States of America, who spoke on ‘The State of the Nation and the Challenges of Federalism: Matters Arising for the Tinubu Administration,’ joined in via Zoom.

Mike Kwanashie, a professor and macro-economist at Veritas University, Abuja, spoke on the Roadmap for Monetary and Fiscal Policies for Tinubu Administration, while Ebere Ifendu, a lawyer, spoke on Action Plan for Gender Mainstreaming and Political Exclusivity in Nigeria.

