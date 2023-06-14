The Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, has pledged the Nigerian military’s readiness to partner with the Enugu State Government to ensure security in the state.

Mr Irabor, a general, spoke on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to Governor Peter Mbah of the Enugu State at the Government House, Enugu.

The chief of defence staff said the military authorities were impressed by the “bold security measures” so far taken by the governor in the state.

He assured that they would play their part in encouraging socio-economic development in Enugu by improving the security situation in the state.

He said he was in the state to review the impact of the security efforts in the state.

“Your bold statement on security synchronises with our efforts towards ending insecurity,” he said.

“We are here to assure that the armed forces and security agencies will give you all the needed support,” Mr Irabor stated.

He appealed to traditional rulers in the state, civil society organisations and town union leaders to work in synergy with the governor and security agencies to ensure the security of people in the state.

Mbah speaks

Responding, Mr Mbah commended the military for the partnership, describing insecurity as the “big elephant in the room.”

The governor stressed that the security challenge in the state was a major obstacle to realising his administration’s agenda to raise the state’s economy from the current $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

“We can’t adopt the present financing model if we must grow the economy exponentially. It has to be private sector-driven and one of the indicators of ease of doing business is security. We have to secure our state, ensure our people work five days a week in order to convince them of our state’s viability,” he said.

The governor indirectly referenced the Monday sit-at-home order usually enforced by a faction of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra across the state and the South-east of Nigeria.

Mr Mbah had announced a ban on the sit-at-home in the state, although the civil action has continued to hold in the state despite the ban.

He had, on 10 June, met with some community leaders, religious and student leaders, bank heads and security agencies, among others and sought their support to resist the civil action.

The leaders agreed to support him in ending the recurring civil action in the state.

“So, we are glad to have you and all the security agencies as our partner, and you have assured us that your men will sustain the efforts to improve the security of lives and property in our state,” Mr Mbah told the military chief.

Market, religious leaders, others speak

In their separate remarks, the representatives of the community and religious leaders, as well as educational institutions, pledged to mobilise their members to defile the sit-at-home order in the state, pointing out that the observance of the civil action was affecting their economy.

“We have agreed amongst ourselves, as traders in Enugu State, to open our markets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, including Mondays.

“It is our duty too to make our people come out (for business) by sensitising and educating them on the gains of working and trading on Mondays,” Stephen Aniagu, the president of Enugu State Amalgamated Traders Association, said.

On his part, the Chairperson of the State Traditional Rulers Council, Lawrence Agubuzu, said the traditional rulers have confidence in the military’s capacity to provide security across the country.

Mr Agubuzu, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers, urged the military to rise to the challenge of insecurity in the country, given that state governors were not vested with the power to control the armed forces.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of Christian Association Nigeria in Enugu, Emmanuel Ede, reiterated the readiness of the Christian community in the state to partner with the government in ensuring security in the state.

