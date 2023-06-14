Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on the occasion of the latter’s 60th birthday.

The governor, in a congratulatory message posted via Twitter on Wednesday by his media adviser Gboyega Akosile, described Mr Ambode as a seasoned administrator who contributed his knowledge and expertise to the growth of the public service in Lagos State.

Mr Ambode lost his second-term bid to Mr Sanwo-Olu in the APC primary in 2018.

The governor said his predecessor contributed immensely as a former accountant-general as well as governor to the growth and development of Lagos State in different capacities, especially in the finance sector.

“On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends and political associates of my predecessor, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, to congratulate him on his 60th birthday,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“Mr Akinwunmi Ambode dedicated his young and adult life to the service of Lagos State, first as a civil servant and later as the 14th Governor of our dear Lagos State.

“As Council Treasurer, Auditor General for Local Government, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Accountant-General of Lagos State, he displayed a high level of integrity, dedication and professionalism to service in the public sector.

“He recorded the same achievements as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and as the State’s Accountant General.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu also commended Mr Ambode for making “positive and significant impacts in some sectors” during his tenure as the state governor.

“I wish His Excellency, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, a happy birthday and pray that he witnesses many more fruitful years in good health. Amen,” he said.

