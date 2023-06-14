The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has congratulated Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abass on their emergence as President of the Senate and Speaker House of Representatives, respectively.

The Chairman of the forum, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, expressed their felicitation in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Mr AbdulRazaq congratulated Barau Jibrin and Benjamin Kalu on their emergence as Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

“The popular choices of the new Senate President and the Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives as well as their deputies, underscored the confidence that their colleagues reposed in them and their abilities to work in harmony with the other arms of government for the development of our country.

“We look forward to working with the new leadership on different issues of national interest.

“We wish them God’s guidance and protection as they lead their colleagues in the 10th National Assembly to champion a vibrant legislative agenda that complements the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other subnational governments across Nigeria,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

